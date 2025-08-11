Deepika Padukone to produce ‘The Intern’ remake, exits lead role

Deepika Padukone is transitioning from acting to producing for the upcoming Hindi adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film "The Intern".

Having been linked to the project for almost five years, she has chosen to step back from her acting role and will now concentrate exclusively on producing the movie through her banner, KA Productions.

The Hindi remake of the Robert De Niro–Anne Hathaway film was initially planned to feature Deepika Padukone opposite Rishi Kapoor. After Kapoor's passing, Amitabh Bachchan was cast to take on the lead role.

According to a Mid-Day report, Deepika will no longer act in the film and will instead focus entirely on producing it, managing both the creative and logistical aspects of the reboot. The role she was originally meant to play will now be recast with a new leading actress.

The report further stated that "The Intern" is the first of five projects she intends to launch over the next year, with her goal being to tell stories that hold global relevance.

This development comes just months after Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit". Her departure was reportedly due to creative differences and specific demands, including an eight-hour workday, profit-sharing, and a significant fee. She also declined to deliver her lines in Telugu. Triptii Dimri has since replaced her in the Prabhas-led film.

There have also been rumours that Deepika may be stepping away from "Kalki 2". Reports suggest tensions on set arising from her request for shorter work hours following motherhood, which could result in her role being reduced or written out entirely.

Sources close to the project quickly dismissed these rumours, clarifying that no filming, interactions, or disputes had taken place, as the movie remains in its development stage.

Deepika Padukone's most recent appearance was in the 2024 Diwali release "Singham Again". She and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September last year.