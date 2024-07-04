Sharvari Wagh surpasses Deepika to top IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Actress Sharvari Wagh, currently becoming increasingly known for her role in "Munjya", has clinched the top position on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities Feature list this week. She has unseated Deepika Padukone, who held the spot earlier, as reported by the online entertainment database platform on Tuesday.

This achievement follows her acclaimed performance as Bela in Aditya Sarpotdar's recent horror-comedy "Munjya", along with a notable cameo in Netflix's "Maharaj". Deepika, who reigned the list last week, has now slipped to the second position.

Sharvari's "Maharaj" co-stars, Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Junaid Khan, have also made notable appearances on the list, securing the fifth, tenth, and twelfth spots, respectively.

Sharvari expressed her excitement on Instagram Stories, saying, "Pinch me!!!!! This is an absolute dream." Aditya Sarpotdar, the director of "Munjya", also congratulated her on Instagram Story, writing, "So proud of you @sharvari."

In the meantime, Nag Ashwin, the director of "Kalki 2898 AD", has claimed the seventh spot on the list. Kamal Haasan, who portrays the Supreme Yaskin in this Prabhas-led film, has jumped from the 55th to the 19th position after the dystopian sci-fi movie's release on June 27.

Keerthy Suresh, who lent her voice to Prabhas's AI sidekick Bujji in "Kalki 2898 AD", appears on the list at the 21st position. Disha Patani, another actress from the film, has secured the fourth spot, while Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are ranked eighth and 15th, respectively.

Cate Blanchett to receive Groundbreaker Award at Toronto Int’l Film Festival
Cate Blanchett to receive Groundbreaker Award at Toronto Int’l Film Festival

Sharvari's next project is Nikkhil Advani's "Vedaa", where she will share the screen with John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is presently in its post-production phase.

Sharvari WaghDeepika PadukoneIMDBPopular Indian CelebritiesMunjyaAditya SarpotdarBELAMaharajShalini PandeyJaideep AhlawatJunaid KhanKalki 2898 ADNag AshwinKeerthy SureshNikkhil AdvaniVedaaJohn AbrahamTamannaah BhatiaAbhishek Banerjee
