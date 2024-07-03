TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 3, 2024 07:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 07:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Cate Blanchett to receive Groundbreaker Award at Toronto Int’l Film Festival

The two-time Oscar winner, who has been featured in numerous films, such as "Tar", "The Aviator", "Blue Jasmine", "Thor: Ragnarok", and the "Elizabeth" franchise, will receive the honour on September 8 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada.
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 3, 2024 07:22 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 07:50 PM
Cate Blanchett to receive Groundbreaker Award at Toronto Int’l Film Festival
Photos: Collected

 

Australian actor and producer Cate Blanchett will be honoured with the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The two-time Oscar winner, who has been featured in numerous films, such as "Tar", "The Aviator", "Blue Jasmine", "Thor: Ragnarok", and the "Elizabeth" franchise, will receive the honour on September 8 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

Its proceeds will be donated to TIFF's Every Story Fund, which champions diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film, reported Deadline.

The TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award is given to a leading woman in the motion picture industry who has championed the careers of others and paved the way for the next generation.

Blanchett, 55, will also participate in an "In Conversation With" event looking back on her career.

"Cate Blanchett is a marvel. One of the finest actors in film history, she has consistently shown range, depth and audacity on screen. Off-screen, she has been a tireless champion of increased equity and justice in many sectors," said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

"Cate's passion for the transformative power of storytelling, and her commitment to breaking down barriers for women, align with the goals of our Share Her Journey initiative. We're honoured to present Cate Blanchett with this year's Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, and can't wait to welcome her back to Toronto," he added.

Actors Patricia Arquette and Michelle Yeoh are the previous recipients of the award, which was introduced in 2022.

TIFF will commence on September 5 and conclude on September 15. Founded in 1976, the gala is held annually in September and is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Read more

Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne dead at 89

Related topic:
Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett Oscar winnerCate Blanchett pro-Palestine stuntToronto International Film Festival (TIFF)TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker AwardTIFF Groundbreaker AwardTar Cate BlanchettThor: Ragnarok
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Thor Love and Thunder

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ brings new and old characters into action

2y ago
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to kickstart Toronto Film Festival

Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to kickstart Toronto Film Festival

11m ago

Top Hollywood stars urge Biden to appeal for Gaza-Israel ceasefire

8m ago

Blanchett in talks for Thor: Ragnarok

8y ago

Carol

9y ago
সবজির দামবৃদ্ধির দায় কার?
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

‘বৃষ্টির কারণে’ বাজারে সবজির দাম বেড়েছে কেজিতে ১০-৪০ টাকা

বুধবার ঢাকার কারওয়ান বাজার, শেওড়াপাড়া, কাজীপাড়া, মিরপুর ১১ নম্বর বাজার ঘুরে দেখা গেছে, গত সপ্তাহের তুলনায় প্রতিটি সবজির দাম ১০ থেকে ৪০ টাকা পর্যন্ত বেড়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামীকাল সচিব সভা, এজেন্ডায় ‘শুদ্ধাচার ও সুশাসন’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification