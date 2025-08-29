Green Day’s ‘New Years Rev’ to premiere at Toronto Int’l Film Fest

Green Day is gearing up to bring their signature chaos and charm to the big screen with "New Years Rev", a road trip comedy directed by Lee Kirk. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 12, and according to the band, "Toronto is just the beginning."

The movie follows three best friends — played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust — who form a garage band called the Analog Dogs. Believing they've landed a dream gig opening for Green Day at a New Year's Eve concert, the trio embarks on a cross-country journey, unaware that the opportunity was nothing more than a prank.

Inspired by Green Day's own early years spent living out of a tour van, the story mixes mischief, nostalgia, and more than a dozen of the band's classic tracks.

"It's packed with all of your favourite Green Day songs, loaded with mischief, and lots of familiar faces," the band shared on Instagram.

The cast features McKenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Bobby Lee, and more. The screenplay, written and directed by Kirk, was produced by Green Day alongside Tim Perell, Jolene, Stella Bulochnikov, Robin Rapino, Ryan Kroft, and Anna Keegan.

Described as a "love letter" to road trip comedies and '90s nostalgia, "New Years Rev" has been generating buzz since February, when producers held a casting call for a pop-up rock show scene, inviting punks, emos, and alt-rock fans to bring the energy.

Green Day teased that TIFF will only be the start of the film's journey, leaving fans to expect much more to come.