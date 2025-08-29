Fahmida Nabi to release new song ‘Meghla Akash’

Renowned singer Fahmida Nabi has released a new duet titled "Meghla Akash", a song that captures the mood of rain. The lyrics are penned by Abdul and Sohana. The composition and arrangement have been crafted by Abdul, who also lends his voice alongside Fahmida Nabi.

Speaking about the release, the singer said the music video for "Meghla Akash" will be shot in Sylhet early next month and will premiere on YouTube shortly after.

"I have sung about rain before, but this song by Abdul and Sohana touched me in a way I cannot put into words. The blend of lyrics and melody is unlike anything I've experienced in my previous rain-themed songs. I'm very hopeful and excited about it," she shared.

Her last track, "Bondhu Hariye Gelo", composed by the late Barna Chakrabarty, was warmly received by fans. Nabi is also working on several new self-composed songs, which she plans to release on YouTube in the near future.