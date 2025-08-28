Bangladesh
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University students block road in Agargaon

sher-e-bangla agricultural university students block road
Photo: Prabir Das

Students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University blocked roads in Dhaka's Agargaon area today, pressing for their three-point job-related demands.

Witnesses said the students gathered on the campus around 10:00am and later marched towards Begum Rokeya Sarani, halting traffic in the area. They were seen chanting slogans against diploma students.

Sher-e-Bangla Police Station Officer-in-Charge Emaul Haque said the students blocked the road around 12:00pm. "We are trying to ease the traffic situation by diverting vehicles to nearby roads," he added.

Photo: Prabir Das

The students' three-point demands are:

  •  Keeping the 10th grade posts (Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer/Sub-Assistant Scientific Officer/equivalent) at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), and other research institutions open only for graduates in agriculture.
  • Ensuring no scope for promotion to the 9th grade (abolishing BADC's quota) without passing the recruitment examination.
  • Issuing a government circular prohibiting the use of the title "Agriculturist" unless the person holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture or agriculture-related subjects.
