Debunking DMP claim, frame by frame

Dhaka Metropolitan Police today issued a statement regarding an image showing a protester being restrained, involving Md Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of DMP's Ramna Division.

DMP's post on its verified Facebook page

"Recently, an image created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, has circulated on various media outlets and social media platforms, drawing the attention of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)," the statement said.

Photo: Orchid Chakma

"It appears that someone deliberately created this image with the intention of spreading unnecessary confusion among the public. A close examination of the image reveals that it was entirely generated using AI technology and has no basis in reality," said the DMP News report.

DMP News is the online portal of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The statement follows protests by engineering students in Dhaka's Shahbagh yesterday. The students were marching towards the chief adviser's residence to press home their demands when police charged batons and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd. The clash left at least 50 students injured, according to protesters, while the home ministry said eight policemen were also hurt.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star photographer Orchid Chakma, who was present at the scene, described the incident as it unfolded.

"Along with other photographers, I was standing near the road divider between Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre and the InterContinental Hotel," Orchid said.

"Around 2:15pm yesterday, a group of police coming from Minto Road towards the InterContinental Hotel pushed the students towards Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue. It was at that moment that one of the protesters was restrained by the police. Several photographers captured the moment. Afterwards, water cannons were used to disperse the crowd," he added.

Contacted, Muhammad Talebur Rahman, DMP deputy commissioner, told The Daily Star, "We have verified and found that no such incident took place."

Asked about photojournalists from different outlets having taken the picture, he said, "That is their issue. No such incident has taken place."