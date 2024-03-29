Music
Fahmida Nabi collaborates with Foad Nasser Babu on new song

Photo: Collected

Vocalist Fahmida Nabi's songs tend to signify something unique. Over the years, she has presented various new songs. This time around the National Film Award-winning singer has lent her voice to a patriotic song.

Composed by Foad Nasser Babu, the song has been written by Debashish Roy.

Fahmida Nabi informed The Daily Star that the song's title is "Tar Ki Shudhu Golpo Bola". "The lyrics of the song are amazing, also Foad Nasser Babu did a great job with the composition. I believe the audience will love the song,'' she expressed. 

The song will be released on March 31, on Fahmida Nabi's official YouTube channel.
 

