Fahmida Nabi shares behind the scenes of filming 'Bondhu Hariye Gelo'

Fahmida Nabi, a celebrated vocalist with a substantial fan base, consistently treats her audience to new musical offerings. Continuing this trend, the music video for her latest release, "Bondhu Hariye Gelo", has been unveiled. The song is available on Fahmida Nabi's official YouTube channel, which is managed by Anamol Projects.

Anisuzzaman Jewel penned the lyrics, while Borno Chakroborty composed the music.

Photo: STAR

Reflecting on the song, Fahmida Nabi revealed, "The completion of 'Bondhu Hariye Gelo' had preceded its release. Unfortunately, the passing of music director Borno Chakraborty led to a delay. This time, a music video was crafted in the United States for the song. During the shoot at Red Rocks in the USA, my thoughts were with those who succumbed to the pandemic. Red Rocks, situated on elevated red hills, is an amphitheatre. Attempting to grasp the magnificence of the mountainous echoes from those who sang there in 1910, I immersed myself in that moment as if witnessing it! The enchanting connection between the stage and the audience is truly beautiful."

"We envisioned a fleeting moment amidst the splendour of Colorado's renowned Red Rocks Park, where I sang the song. Here, I also performed a lip-sync to the melodious composition by Borno," the singer added.

In October of the previous year, Fahmida Nabi graced her audience with another original piece titled "Smritir Dorjay". The lyrics for this song were crafted by Jamal Hossain, with Pancham handling the music composition.

