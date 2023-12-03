‘Beni Khule’ and ‘Jhumka’ make it to Spotify Bangladesh's top tracks

Spotify Bangladesh unveiled this year's most streamed tracks, and BTS's Jungkook dominated the chart with his song "Seven".

Kaifi Khalil's "Kahani Suno 2.0" from Pakistan secured the second spot, while Indian band The Local Train claimed the third position with their track "Choo Lo".

Securing the third position is "Iraaday", featuring the vocals of Pakistani singers Rovalio and Abdul Hannan. Bollywood musician King's widely acclaimed track "Maan Meri Jaan" also took a position in the top five, while Habib Wahid and Muza's hit song "Beni Khule'" claimed the sixth spot. Arijit Singh's romantic track "Kesariya" made it to the seventh spot, followed by Blue Touch's enchanting "Mayabee" at number eight.

Xefer and Muza's track "Jhumka" undoubtedly got a lot of us moving to its beats, and secured the ninth position, while Tanning Sarowar's "Dube Dube" claimed the tenth spot.