Xefer, Muza, Sanjoy drop new party anthem ‘Arale Harale’

In a recent musical collaboration, Xefer and Muza have joined forces to release their latest song, "Arale Harale", a vibrant and infectious party anthem that promises to set the dance floors ablaze in 2024. Teaming up with music producer and mixer Sanjoy, the trio has created a track that boasts an electrifying beat and also captures the essence of love in its most playful and celebratory form.

Badhon, Xefer, and Muza have jointly penned the lyrics for the song, while Xefer and Muza played the roles of vocalists and composers. Sanjoy, known for his skilful production and mixing, has lent his expertise to elevate the sonic experience of "Arale Harale". The song features Amapiano tracks along with afrobeats and an undertone of Bangla folk fused with American hip hop.

Video of Arale Harale | Xefer | Muza | Sanjoy (Official Music Video)

The music video was filmed in Los Angeles and featured a global team including dancers, choreographers, and production specialists. The dance moves are brought to life by an ensemble of dancers, including Meghna, Vinaini, Kajal, and Tejeswini, who contribute to enhancing the overall visual appeal of the song.

Previously, Xefer and Muza collaborated on popular hits like "Jhumka" and "Nei Proyojon", which made the duo popular amongst the fan.