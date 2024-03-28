Shouquat Ali Imon, Ankhi Alamgir reunite

Celebrated musicians Shouquat Ali Imon and Ankhi Alamgir are collaborating on a new song after 24 years on the joyous occasion of this upcoming Eid.

The song, titled "Coffee Er Peyala", is going to be released on March 31 on its producing company Dhruba Music Station's official YouTube channel. The song was penned by lyricist Ashique Mahmood and composed by Shouquat Ali Imon with tunes from Akash Mahmud. The music video, which will feature the singers Ankhi and Imon, has been directed by Shithil Rahman.

Regarding the song, Shouquat Ali Imon said, "The combination of my voice with Aankhi's is fantastic. We have good chemistry, and both of us have tried to present a good song. I believe listeners will like this romantic song."

Ankhi Alamgir stated, "This is one of my favourite songs. The song turned out exactly as I had expected. Imon has composed another song according to my taste and lent his voice to it. I am grateful to him for that. We also performed in the music video ourselves. I believe the audience will love it."

Shouquat Ali Imon and Aankhi Alamgir have been acclaimed for their joint collaborations on songs such as "Jol Pore Pata Nore" ,"Shyam Piriti," "Rajkumari," and many more. They last sang a song titled "Ei Chokhe Rakho Chokh" for the Enayet Karim-directed film "Bostir Shahenshah" 24 years ago, in 2000.

