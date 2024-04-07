Eid melodies to enchant this festive season

What's Eid without the anticipation of new songs? This Eid-ul-Fitr, artistes are bustling to unveil their latest songs for music lovers. A bunch of fresh tunes awaits release this festive season, according to a report by Ajker Patrika.

Alongside songs by popular artistes, there are also songs by newcomers. While some songs have already been released, others are yet to be revealed. So let's dive into what's in store for this Eid.

Chanchal Chowdhury and Miftah Zaman

Chanchal Chowdhury and Miftah Zaman collaborated for IPDC Amader Gaan, where they sang together the popular song from

Gazi Mazharul Anwar's "Achen Amar Muktar" from the movie "Golapi Ekhon Traine." The song will be released on IPDC Amader Gaan's YouTube channel.

Minar Rahman's 'Avashe Avashe'

Minar Rahman's latest song, "Avashe Avashe," penned by Asif Iqbal and composed by Minar himself, is set to be released along with a music video directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu. The music video will be released on Gaanchill Music's YouTube channel.

Shafin Ahmed's Hindi song 'Rubaru'

Shafin Ahmed surprised the listeners with his first original Hindi track "'Rubaru". The song has been penned, composed, and tuned by Abu Emran. The song is available on Shafin Ahmed's YouTube channel.

Shouquat Ali Imon and Ankhi Alamgir together after two decades

After nearly two decades, Shouquat Ali Imon and Ankhi Alamgir reunited for a duet song titled "Coffee Er Peyala." The song was penned by lyricist Ashique Mahmood and composed by Shouquat Ali Imon with tunes from Akash Mahmud. The music video, which will feature the singers Ankhi and Imon, has been directed by Shithil Rahman. The song was released on Dhruba Music Station's YouTube channel.

Shafiq Tuhin's collaboration with six renowned artistes

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Fatema Tuz Zohra, Khairul Anam Shakil, Adity Mohsin, Fahim Hossain Chowdhury, and Sheikh Jasim are collaborating on six original songs arranged by Shafiq Tuhin. These songs are set to premiere on BTV's "Taray Taray" program.

Asif Akbar's Jaaneman

Asif Akbar is set to release his latest song titled "Jaaneman," music arranged by Adib Kabir and lyrics by Jisan Khan Shuvo. Asif will present a fresh new look in the accompanying music video. "Jaaneman" will be released on Asif's YouTube channel.

Habib featuring Nuzhat Rahnuma

Nuzhat Rahnuma collaborated with Habib Wahid for a duet titled "Tokey Khuji," composed by Habib and written by Amita Karmoker. This new song was released on Habib's YouTube channel.

Imran and Trisha's new song

Marufa Trisha teamed up with Imran for the romantic song "Bhalobasi Bole Jao," with Asif Iqbal's lyrics and Imran's composition. The music video features Mariya Shanto alongside Imran.

Five artiestes coming together for 'Taal Betal'

Music composer Enamul Karim Nirjhar has written and composed for the album titled "Taal Betal Er Shohore." The album will showcase vocals by Shonila, Nasa, Sagar Deowan, Monifa, and Moon. Featuring five songs, the album is set to be released on April 11.

Tosiba Begum's 'Janu Shami'

Tosiba Begum, renowned for her hit "Noya Daman," is now set to release a new song titled "Janu Shami." FA Pritom has arranged the tune and music for this track, with lyrics penned by Elias Hossain. The song will be released on Tosiba's YouTube channel.

Omy and Achol's new song

Syed Omy's upcoming song "Baby Kotha Shune Jao '' will feature his wife, Achol Akhe. The release is scheduled for Chaand raat on Omy's YouTube channel.

Salma's new song 'Moner Brindabon'

Salma is bringing tons of new songs on Eid-ul-Fitr. "Moner Brindabon" will premiere on the artistes' YouTube channel, while three additional tracks by Salma will be launched under JJR Music.