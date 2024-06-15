Music
Music

Minar Rahman lends voice in Tollywood film ‘Babli’

Photo: Collected

The cultural exchange between Bangladesh and West Bengal is prominently visible in the entertainment industry. Recently, several Bangladeshi singers have made their mark in Tollywood films. Among them is Minar Rahman, a beloved artiste from Bangladesh, who has lent his voice to Raj Chakrabarty's upcoming film "Babli".

Directed by Raj Chakrabarty, the film is based on a novel by Buddhadeb Guha. For the first time, popular actor Abir Chatterjee and actress Subhashree Ganguly are set to star together in a film. 

The first song from the movie "Babli", featuring the vocals of Minar Rahman, dropped today.

Yesterday, Abir and Subhashree shared a video message ahead of the song's release, stating that the first song from the movie, titled "Dube Achi", voiced by Minar Rahman, will be released soon and promises to immerse everyone in love.

Miner shared the video message of Abir and Subhashree on his Facebook page.

The singer wrote in the caption, "My new song for the movie 'Babli' is coming out tomorrow. The song is composed by Indraadip Dasgupta and written by Subrata Barishwala. I hope you all will enjoy the song. Sending lots of love to my fans across both Bengals. Take care, everyone."

