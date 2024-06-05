‘Mera bhai jeet gaya’: Irfan Pathan hails brother Yousuf’s stunning election win

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was over the moon on Tuesday after his elder brother Yusuf took an unassailable lead in the West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Baharampur constituency for the Trinamool Congress.

First-time contender Yusuf caused one of the biggest upsets of this year's elections by defeating Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who suffered his first loss in 25 years.

Irfan, who campaigned with Yusuf in Bahrampur last month, took to social media to congratulate the former India cricketer and two-time World Cup-winner.

"Lala @iamyusufpathan With unyielding confidence in your noble cause, you embarked on the daunting journey to triumph over seasoned politicians.

"Armed with integrity and unwavering resolve, may your noble intentions translate into transformative actions, enriching the lives of our nation's citizens. Mera bhai jeet Gaya," Irfan tweeted on X.

Yusuf Pathan, who got the TMC ticket earlier this year, promised to help develop his constituency through sports and commerce.

"I will make a sports academy first so that they can make a career. I will also work for industries. I will be living here and working for the people.

"I will also be in Gujarat as my family is there. I have got a new family in Baharampur. I talked to Didi (Mamata Banerjee). They are happy," Pathan said.