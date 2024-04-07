Eid special dance program featuring Mehzabin, Sohana Saba, and Dighi to air on BTV

Bangladesh Television (BTV) has organised a special dance program for Eid-ul-Fitr, featuring popular artists over a three-day event.

On the first day of Eid, hosted by Sabrina Safi Nisar, the lineup includes performances by Mehzabin Chowdhury, Ivan Shahriar Sohag, Prarthana Fardin Dighi, Achol, Tahmeena Sultana Mou, Sohana Saba among others. The program will be broadcast on Eid day at 12:30 pm.

On the second day of Eid, hosted by Mim Chowdhury, the program will begin at 10:10 am, featuring performances by Richi Solaiman, Chandni, Ruhi, Tushti, Sabrina Nisa, and Sinthia.

Concluding on the third day of Eid at 12:20 pm, Tahmeena Sultana Mou will host the program with performances featuring Munmun and her team, Kabirul Islam Ratna's team, Tamanna Rahman and her team, Mokammel Hossen Ripon's team, and M R Wasik's team.