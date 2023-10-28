Aruna Biswas gets emotional before the release of her debut directorial

Veteran actress Aruna Biswas is set to release her debut directorial venture "Ashomvob" on November 3.

Marking the release of the film, a press conference was held on Friday at Channel i's office. While talking about her film, the director Aruna Biswas shed tears of joy and became emotional.

She said, "The film weaves a story of love, conflict, ego, one's own culture, and patriotism. In this film, we have utilised the government funding correctly."

Adding to her statement, Aruna also shared that the movie delves into our rich tradition of craftsmanship, which will resonate well with the audience.

"Oh Sari", the song, was written by the renowned lyricist and filmmaker Gazi Mazharul Anwar, which was his last penned lyrics before his demise. "It's a priceless part of the film," remarked the director.

Sohana Saba is one of the cast of the film who said, "The story of this film is our strength. Our own story, our emotion, our utmost effort will take this movie forward."

Many celebrities, including Bappa Raj, Misha Sawdagor, Shahidul Islam Sachchu, Nipun, Zayed Khan, singer Anima Roy, extended their best wishes to Aruna and her team.

The film also stars Abu Hayat, Aruna Biswas, Shatabdi Wadud, Gazi Abdun Noor, Shahed Sharif Khan, Swagata, Shahid Kaderi, Nafis Ahmed, and a special character portrayed by Jatra Samraggi Jyotsna Bishwas.