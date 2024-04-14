Stars share Pahela Baishakh memories

Pahela Baishakh, or the Bengali New Year, evokes fond memories and signifies joy. The spirited festival of delight is about attending fairs, indulging in delicious treats, and reveling in happiness. Baishakh celebrations hold a special place for our celebrities, indicating a lively and colourful occasion for them too.

Keeping in line with the festivities, five of them generously opened up about their cherished Pahela Baishakh memories of past celebrations to The Daily Star.

Fahmida Nabi

My memories of celebrating Pahela Baishakh during my girlhood are unforgettable. Amidst the passage of time, many memories may fade, but the vibrancy of the Bengali New Year's first day remains vivid. As a child, I recall venturing to Ramana Park on April 14, where the bustling crowds added to the festive atmosphere. I would indulge in various delectable treats there, enjoying the lively ambiance. Afterward, a visit to Bangla Academy would follow where I used to have a great time too.

I used to visit Dhanmondi too. We lived in Mohammadpur back then and we would attend a fair there. My sister Samina Chowdhury and I would dress up in sarees, taking great care of our makeup as our planning for this special day would actually begin days in advance.

Back in the day, my father used to sing for Pahela Baishakh festivities, and we attended as part of the audience. These memories continue to hold a special place in my heart, making the day truly unforgettable for me.

Mir Sabbir

I spent my childhood in Barguna. A fair used to be held at a place called Shimultala there which attracted a huge crowd. I used to visit the Baishakhi fair holding my grandfather's hand. He used to buy everything I wanted which is part of why I can never forget this beautiful memory. I used to ride Nagordola there too. I remember many potters selling many things including clay horses, elephants, and boats. I was extremely fond of these so I would buy them every year and my grandfather would buy me those.

As I grew older, I transitioned to playing games and engaging in poetry reading along with essay writing competitions at the local playhouse (theatre). Each year, I was fortunate to receive awards at these events.

Additionally, my grandfather and I had a special tradition of opening haal khata (a celebration by Bengali merchants of opening the new ledger of the year) together on the first day of the year. After completing transactions at the shop, my grandfather would treat us to sweets, bringing immense joy to my heart. Now, as another Baishakh approaches, I find myself reminiscing about the cherished memories of days gone by.

Chanchal Chowdhury

As a child, I spent Bengali New Year in our village, and it used to be a truly wonderful day. The village would come alive with a bustling fair, and I would eagerly join the festivities. Going to the fair with friends created unforgettable memories. The fairs there, especially the Baishakhi fair, held a special charm during those times. Although many fairs are organised today, I believe we experienced the best days in the past. I still fondly recall the variety of items sold at the fair, from delicious food items to bamboo flutes and so much more and there would be numerous shops attracting people from distant places.

I have vivid memories of attending those fairs. However, my life took a new turn when I moved to Dhaka and enrolled in art school, experiencing a different way of life here. Starting from Mangal Shobhajatra, we participate in the New Year celebrations in Dhaka. Despite this, the memories of my boyhood's Baishakh remain deeply ingrained in my life. In conclusion, Pahela Baishakh holds a special place in Bengali culture — it's a festival that unites all Bengalis, celebrating the essence of Bengali life.

Zakia Bari Mamo

The Pahela Baishakhs of my childhood were incredibly vibrant and memorable. Going to the fair was an annual ritual for me, akin to the "Melay Jaire" song that echoed throughout the festivities everywhere. I simply couldn't imagine missing out on the fair — it was a must-attend affair. Every year, I eagerly joined everyone from my uncle's house, forming a joyful team as we ventured to the fair together. The anticipation would build up in my district of Brahmanbaria as I eagerly awaited the arrival of the Bengali New Year, counting down the days until I could immerse myself in the excitement of it all once again."

Visiting the fair and indulging in a variety of purchases was an essential part of the experience. The fair was not only about shopping but also about savouring delicious foods. Baishakh from my past was a kaleidoscope of colours and excitement. The memories of those vibrant fairs evoke a strong desire to revisit those days. Additionally, actively participating in various cultural programmes added another layer of love and attachment to the festivities.

Aruna Biswas

During my school days at Bharateswari Homes in Tangail district, some of my fondest memories revolved around Pahela Baishakh. Every year, as Baishakh approached, we eagerly anticipated the fair that took place on the other side of the river. The fair was a lively scene with vendors selling various sweets adorned with ribbons and sugar. I distinctly remember going to the fair, purchasing bangles, and indulging in delicious sweets. Those days held a special beauty and charm.

However, as I progressed to college in Dhaka city, my Pahela Baishakh celebrations took on a different form. My parents were cultured individuals who had a deep love for traveling. Baishakh held immense joy for them, and I inherited this appreciation from them. Instead of observing the day intimately, my parents transformed it into a grand festival, inviting 70 to 80 people to join the celebrations.

They embraced the spirit of Pahela Baishakh wholeheartedly, sharing the festivities with everyone around them. I was fortunate to be part of this vibrant group and cherish those moments dearly. Even now, I find myself reminiscing about those days and missing the joyous atmosphere they created.