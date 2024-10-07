TV & Film
Mon Oct 7, 2024 04:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 05:49 PM

Full-length Film Grant Committee reformed with 10 members

Photos: Collected

In an effort to ensure transparency and professionalism in the selection process for state-funded films, the Full-Length Film Grant Committee has been reformed, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The new 10-member committee will be chaired by government advisor Md Nahid Islam.

The reformation was disclosed on Monday (October 7) through a government notice signed by Deputy Secretary Md. Saiful Islam of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The committee's secretary is the Additional Secretary (Film) of the ministry. Other members include the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Managing Director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), Abul Bashar Md. Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, a professor at Dhaka University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies and an actor-director, film director and producer Khan Sharifuddin Mohammed Akram (Akram Khan), filmmaker and screenwriter Nargis Akter, president of Rainbow Film Society Ahmed Muztaba Zamal, filmmaker and editor Sameer Ahmed, and actress Zakia Bari Mamo.

The notice highlighted the government's commitment to supporting creative talent in the film industry while preserving Bangladesh's cultural heritage. The committee has been tasked with evaluating proposals and deciding on state grants for full-length films for the fiscal year 2024-25, in accordance with the "Full-Length Film Grant Policy 2020 (Revised)."

