Mosharraf Karim starrer series premieres on Kolkata’s OTT platform

A new OTT platform, named Friday, has debuted in Kolkata, featuring the Bangladeshi series "Bhalobasha", directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud, as part of its launch lineup. Associated officials also confirmed that Friday is also accessible to viewers in Bangladesh.

On Saturday at 6:30pm (local time), Friday commenced its operations, immediately streaming the four-episode-long series "Bhalobasha", among other productions. Produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, the series' release on the platform was confirmed by Pradeep Roy, the head of post-production and technical operations at the new organisation.

Speaking from Kolkata, Roy said, "Along with this Bangladeshi content, we launched the app Friday on Saturday evening with a host of our original content. Viewers from around the world can enjoy our offerings."

Director Abu Hayat Mahmud expressed his delight at having his series featured on the platform's inaugural launch. "I created this series about a year ago, and in January, this new platform acquired it. It feels great to see it premiere during the launch," he told the media. The screenplay for the series was written by Muntaha Britta.

Photo: Orchid Chakma

Describing the plot of "Bhalobasha," Mahmud shared that it is inspired by a true story, revolving around the deaths of two family members in Mumbai. "The story is not just about death; it also portrays the differences in love between three generations," Mahmud explained.

The series stars Mosharraf Karim, Zakia Bari Mamo, Ador Azad, and Nadia Nodi.

Speaking about the series, Mamo said, "The story of this series is beautiful. It's wonderful to see it finally released. Moreover, through this platform, Bengali speakers around the world will be able to watch it. This is a great joy for me. I always strive to work on good stories, and it feels rewarding when audiences get to see them."

In addition to "Bhalobasha", Friday's launch lineup includes Arindam Sil's "Unishe April", Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay's "Night of Crime", Sagnik Chattopadhyay's "Lady Chatterjee", Arindam Chakraborty's "Ami Nandini", Deep Modak's "Necro", and Kaushik Kar's "Photash".