Mamo’s surprising musical debut with ‘Tomar Khola Hawa’

Zakia Bari Mamo, a name synonymous with award-winning acting, is now exploring a new creative avenue—music. While audiences have long admired her for her National Award-winning performance in "Daruchini Dwip" and her role in "Chuye Dile Mon", Mamo has recently surprised fans with her musical debut.

In addition to her illustrious acting career, which includes numerous TV dramas and critically acclaimed performances on OTT platforms such as "Mohanagar", "Contract", "Agochora", "Refugee", "Mercules", "Sharey Showlo", and "9 April", Mamo has now released her rendition of Rabindranath Tagore's classic song, "Tomar Khola Hawa".

The song's arrangement was handled by Ahmed Razeeb, whose composition complemented Mamo's soft yet evocative vocals. The release has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the actress in a new light.

For those who know her well, this musical venture didn't come as a complete surprise. "Since childhood, I've been involved in dancing, singing, and acting. Over time, I drifted away from music and focused on acting," Mamo shared, reflecting on her early years in the performing arts. "This song happened–thanks to actor Imtiaz Barshon, who was very enthusiastic about it. His encouragement made me take the plunge."

When asked about the reception of "Tomar Khola Hawa", Mamo said, "Close friends have appreciated it, and many others have praised it as well. It's a lovely feeling. I'm grateful to everyone for their kind words, especially to Barshon and Razeeb for their support."

Mamo also addressed whether she plans to pursue music further. "I used to do it all—sing, dance, act, recite poetry. Eventually, I prioritised acting. I even won a prize in the 'Notun Kuri' talent competition as a child singer. If the audience shows love for my music and wants more, I might consider singing more often," she said, leaving the door open for future musical endeavours.

Discussing her choice of "Tomar Khola Hawa", she added, "Rabindranath Tagore is a remarkable poet, and his contributions to Bengali literature are unparalleled. His songs hold a special place in my heart, and this one is a personal favourite."

Interestingly, this isn't Mamo's first time singing. Years ago, she performed a classic song in the drama "Rupkotha Ekhon Ar Hoy Na", which was well-received.

As she navigates this new chapter, Mamo remains committed to her acting career. "I'm slowly getting back to work. It will take some time before I'm fully back on set. The shooting schedules haven't picked up as before, but I'm hopeful things will return to normal soon," she said.

In addition to acting, Mamo is also known for her dance performances, particularly at special events. "I've been dancing since childhood, and it's something I love just as much as acting. I plan to keep dancing whenever I can," she shared.

When asked whether she identifies more as a singer or an actress, Mamo confidently replied, "Actress, of course. The audience knows and loves me as an actress. Acting is my passion, and I want to continue doing it. Singing is something I did out of joy."

Beyond her artistic talents, Mamo has also played a leadership role in the cultural scene, having served as an elected member of Actors Equity Bangladesh, the professional organisation of television actors in the country.

As she continues to evolve as an artiste, fans eagerly await to see what this multi-talented performer will do next.