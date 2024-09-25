‘Heavy Is the Crown’: Linkin Park drops new single from comeback album

Recently reunited American rock band Linkin Park continues their triumphant return to the music scene with the release of a second single, "Heavy Is the Crown", from their highly anticipated comeback album, "From Zero".

The song, which dropped on Tuesday (September 24), follows the success of their first new track in seven years, "The Emptiness Machine".

Released with minimal fanfare, "Heavy Is the Crown" quickly gained momentum among the band's devoted fanbase. As of writing, the song has already secured the No 15 spot on the US iTunes songs chart and is expected to climb even higher in the coming days. With the ongoing popularity of "The Emptiness Machine", Linkin Park appears poised for yet another chart-topping hit.

If the single continues to perform well, "Heavy Is the Crown" could make its mark on several Billboard charts in the near future. The band's comeback has already been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, and this new release is likely to strengthen their hold on the charts, which have seen their previous single dominate for weeks.

"Heavy Is the Crown" is the second preview from "From Zero", scheduled for release in November. While the band is still promoting their lead single, "The Emptiness Machine", this latest track is expected to become the album's official second single. In addition to its placement on the charts, the track has been chosen as the official anthem for the 2024 "League of Legends World Championship", marking a special collaboration between Linkin Park and Riot Games.

Meanwhile, "The Emptiness Machine" continues to perform exceptionally well, holding strong at No 1 on multiple Billboard charts. Even weeks after its release, the song remains a commercial success, appearing on more than a dozen rankings. Its popularity has also sparked renewed interest in some of the band's earlier hits.

Video of Heavy Is the Crown (Official Audio) - Linkin Park

In tandem with their new music releases, Linkin Park has expanded their ongoing "From Zero" world tour. Originally launched just days ago, the tour now includes new stops in Paris, Dallas, and Sao Paulo. The band also has scheduled performances in Seoul and Bogotá, further fueling excitement for their long-awaited return to the stage.