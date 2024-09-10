Chester Bennington’s son slams Linkin Park for replacing his late father with new vocalist

Jaime further claimed that Linkin Park has ignored the concerns of their fan base, writing that the band has "betrayed the trust" of those who looked to them as a force for positive change.

Jaime Bennington, son of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has openly criticised the band's decision to replace his father with vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Emily Armstrong, the frontwoman of the rock band Dead Sara made her debut with Linkin Park during a live performance on September 5, alongside new drummer Colin Brittain. This marked the band's first performance since Chester Bennington's tragic death in 2017, and the announcement of their upcoming album "From Zero" and supporting tour.

Photo: Collected

Jaime voiced his disapproval on Instagram, accusing Linkin Park, particularly co-founder Mike Shinoda, of erasing his father's legacy. He expressed frustration over the band's decision to introduce a new vocalist during International Suicide Prevention Month, a poignant time considering Chester Bennington's own death by suicide. "You have quietly erased my father's life and legacy in real time," Jaime wrote, addressing Shinoda.

Photo: Rolling Stone

His Instagram post also raised concerns about Armstrong's past, referencing her connection to the Church of Scientology and her support of actor Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in 2023 for rape. Jaime's criticism was echoed by Cedric Bixler-Zavala, frontman of The Mars Volta, and his wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, who both publicly criticised Armstrong for her association with Masterson. Chrissie Carnell-Bixler is one of the women who accused Masterson of sexual assault, and the couple has spoken about the harassment they faced from the Church of Scientology after coming forward with their allegations.

Jaime Bennington Instagram. Photo: Thepicturepiecesarchive/Instagram

Jaime further claimed that Linkin Park has ignored the concerns of their fan base, writing that the band has "betrayed the trust" of those who looked to them as a force for positive change. He added, "You promised us that was your intention. Now you're just senile and tone-deaf."

The decision to introduce Armstrong as the new vocalist has sparked widespread debate among Linkin Park fans, many of whom feel conflicted about the band's direction. In response to the backlash, Mike Shinoda addressed the situation during a Discord conversation, acknowledging the public's shock but urging for respectful discourse on the matter.

Jaime Bennington Instagram. Photo: Thepicturepiecesarchive/Instagram

Armstrong herself responded on September 6, issuing a statement to clarify her previous support for Masterson. "I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn't have," Armstrong explained, adding that she hasn't been in contact with Masterson since. She emphasised, "To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes."

Linkin Park, now consisting of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, is gearing up for a six-date arena tour, with shows scheduled in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, London, Seoul, and Bogota. Their highly anticipated new album, "From Zero", is set to release on November 15.