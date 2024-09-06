Linkin Park announce new co-singer, album, and world tour dates

A brand new chapter for Linkin Park is unfolding. Last Thursday, the famed band revealed plans for a headlining tour, starting on September 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. This will be their first series of live performances since the passing of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

Looking forward to adding to their musical requirements, the band has introduced a new co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara, chosen by Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell. Additionally, Colin Brittain, a songwriter and producer for G Flip, has joined as the band's new drummer.

Along with the announcement, Linkin Park unveiled a new single titled "The Emptiness Machine," marking their first music release in seven years. This track serves as the lead single for their upcoming album, "From Zero", which is set to be released on November 15 through Warner Records. The album will be the band's first full-length project since 2017's "One More Light", which was released just two months before the tragic passing of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

The band, consisting of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn, along with their two newly added members, is set to embark on a six-date arena tour. The tour will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota. You can find the full tour schedule below.

Linkin Park reunited for their first performance in Los Angeles on Thursday, playing for a select group of fans who were transported by bus to a studio lot. The event was streamed live and will be accessible on the band's official online platforms for the following 24 hours.

Regarding the new chapter for the band, Shinoda expressed in a statement, "Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

"The Emptiness Machine" is described as embodying the essence of Linkin Park's signature sound. Shinoda mentioned that the band feels "incredibly invigorated by the new lineup and the fresh, dynamic music we've created together," noting that they are "weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."

Pre-sale tickets for the "From Zero" tour will be available to members of the LP Underground fan club beginning on September 6, with general ticket sales opening on September 7.

This news comes after Linkin Park's spring release of their "Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023)." The 20-track album showcases the band's top hits spanning over 20 years. Released through Warner Records, it includes well-known songs such as "In the End," "Burn It Down," and the Jay-Z collaboration "Numb/Encore." It also features "Lost," which contributed to the resurgence of their album "Meteora" into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.