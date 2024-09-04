Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' tops Billboard 200 chart

"Short n' Sweet", the latest studio album by former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter, has made a stunning debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with all of its 12 tracks also landing on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sabrina Carpenter's sixth studio album achieved impressive sales of 362,000 units in the United States, as reported by tracking service Luminate. This marks the third-highest opening week of the year, behind only Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

"Short n' Sweet" represents Carpenter's first time reaching the top of the chart, narrowly surpassing rapper Travis Scott's re-released "Days Before Rodeo," which recorded sales of 361,000.

During its opening week (August 23-29), three tracks from Carpenter's album made it into the top five of the singles chart. This accomplishment places her among an elite group of artistes, with only two other women—Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande—having previously achieved this. The other artistes to reach this milestone include The Beatles, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Drake, and 21 Savage.

Carpenter becomes only the second artiste to achieve her first three top-five hits simultaneously with three songs from the album —"Taste", "Please Please Please," and "Espresso"—ranking high on the chart.

This places her in the same league as The Beatles, who accomplished this feat with "I Want To Hold Your Hand", "She Loves You", and "Please Please Me" on March 7, 1964.