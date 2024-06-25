Sabrina Carpenter scores first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1

Sabrina Carpenter's summer smash, "Please Please Please", officially reaches the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Monday, Billboard revealed the latest top 10 of the Hot 100, announcing that Sabrina Carpenter's recent hit single, "Please Please Please", had claimed the No. 1 spot, surpassing Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's song "I Had Some Help".

This marks Carpenter's first No. 1 song on the chart. Released on June 6, "Please Please Please" debuted in the second spot last week, just behind "I Had Some Help".

Carpenter's viral sensation "Espresso", which peaked at No. 3 on the chart, is still in the top 10, now occupying the fourth spot.

The music video for "Please Please Please" stars Carpenter alongside her rumored boyfriend, Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the video depicts Keoghan frequently being arrested for various crimes, such as bank robberies and brawls.

The 25-year-old singer is set to release her sixth album, titled "Short n' Sweet", on August 23, with "Please Please Please" as the second single following "Espresso".

Last week, the singer revealed the Short n' Sweet Tour, which starts this fall in Columbus, Ohio. The tour will conclude in Los Angeles, with a performance at the Crypto.com Arena on November 15. Presale for tickets is scheduled to start on Tuesday, with general ticket sales opening on Friday.