Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Sabrina Carpenter has achieved her first-ever No 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single "Manchild," marking her second chart-topper overall. The singer previously reached No 1 with "Please Please Please," from her Grammy-winning album "Short n' Sweet", which topped the chart around the same time last year.

Released on June 5, "Manchild" serves as the lead single for Carpenter's forthcoming album "Man's Best Friend", scheduled to drop on August 29.

The track recorded 27 million official streams, 14 million in radio airplay audience impressions, and 20,000 in sales across the United States. A 7-inch vinyl version of the single—featuring the exclusive instrumental B-side "Inside of Your Head When You've Just Won an Argument with a Man"—sold 14,000 copies.

In a social media post, Carpenter reflected on the song's creative process, saying she wrote it "on a random Tuesday" alongside collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen. "Not only was it fun to write, but this song became something I can look back on as the soundtrack to the confusing yet exciting years of young adulthood," she shared. Describing the track as "the embodiment of a loving eye roll," she added, "It feels like a never-ending summer road trip."

Elsewhere on the chart, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" dropped to No 2, while "What I Want" by Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae climbed to No 3. Wallen's album "I'm the Problem" retained its position atop the Billboard 200, marking four consecutive weeks at No 1 with 209,000 equivalent album units.

The albums chart also saw five new entries in the top 10: Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" at No 2; Enhypen's "Desire: Unleash" at No 3; Addison Rae's debut full-length "Addison" at No 4; My Chemical Romance's 2004 album "Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge" reaching No 6 following a deluxe reissue; and Turnstile's "Never Enough" debuting at No 9.