Sabrina Carpenter drops new single ‘Please, Please, Please’ ahead of album release

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has just released her highly anticipated new single "Please, Please, Please", a collaboration with renowned producer Jack Antonoff and frequent co-writer Amy Allen. This track is a preview of her upcoming album, "Short n' Sweet", set to drop on August 23.

The music video for "Please, Please, Please", directed by Bardia Zeinali, offers a cinematic twist. It opens with Carpenter in a holding cell, only to spot her real-life boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, being brought into the same jail. As the narrative unfolds, Carpenter assists Keoghan in a series of wild escapades, including a kidnapping and a bank robbery. The video culminates in a twist, with Carpenter cuffing Keoghan to a chair and silencing him with duct tape, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger.

Carpenter's announcement of her sixth studio album earlier this week on social media was met with excitement from fans. "This project is quite special to me and I hope it'll be something special to you too," she shared, building anticipation for the new release.

Her previous single, "Espresso", has been a major hit, following her electric performances at Coachella earlier this year. The song debuted at no 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since climbed to a peak position of no 4, solidifying its status as a strong contender for Song of the Summer, reported Variety magazine.

This momentum follows Carpenter's successful fifth album, "Emails I Can't Send", released in 2022, and its deluxe edition, "Emails I Can't Send Fwd", in 2023. The album featured the hit "Nonsense", which became a fan favourite, especially after Carpenter's humorous onstage renditions during her opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Recently, Carpenter delivered standout performances of "Espresso" and "Nonsense", along with her follow-up single "Feather", on "Saturday Night Live". She concluded her "Nonsense" performance with a memorable line: "He is 30 Rock hard 'cause I said hi/My sense of humour is but I am not dry/SNL I just came for the first time," showcasing her signature dry wit.

As fans eagerly await "Short n' Sweet," expectations are high for it to be Carpenter's most significant release yet. Her journey from Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World" to a successful music career, transitioning from Hollywood Records to Island Records, highlights her evolution as an artiste.

