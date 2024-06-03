BTS’ Jungkook promises to ‘Never Let Go’ of ARMYs with new solo single announcement

The ongoing 2024 BTS Festa has just delivered an exhilarating update for ARMYs worldwide. Amid the daily cascade of revelations tied to the boy group's 11th debut anniversary, Bighit Music has unveiled a momentous announcement.

On June 3, Bighit Music announced the release of Jungkook's brand-new solo single titled "Never Let Go", set to drop on Friday (June 7) at 10am (GMT +6). This latest addition to the youngest member's solo repertoire is being hailed as a heartfelt anthem, promising fans that he will always remain by their side.

Jungkook's contributions to BTS Festa celebrations have become cherished gifts for ARMYs. His 2020 track, "Still With You", remains a beloved fan favourite, setting a precedent for his annual musical tributes. In 2022, he followed up with "My You", a touching melody that coincided with the group's announcement of an extended hiatus due to their mandatory military service.

Two years later, with six out of seven members still fulfilling their military duties, Jungkook continues to express his unwavering love and gratitude to fans with his upcoming single. This year's Festa comes at a time of heightened anticipation, as fans eagerly await the return of the group's eldest member, Jin.

While the group is still in the midst of their military commitments, Jin is set to make his much-awaited return soon. In celebration, Bighit Music has planned an exclusive "hugs event" for June 13, where a select number of fans will get the chance to meet him in person.

However, this event has not been without controversy. Fans have criticised the selection process, which requires multiple album purchases to enter a raffle for a chance to attend. This has led to a backlash against Hybe, the parent company of Bighit Music, with accusations of exploiting fans' emotions for profit. In response to the outcry, Bighit Music has issued an updated schedule with clearer guidelines regarding the "album raffle" criteria.