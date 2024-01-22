Will BTS disband or continue after reunion?

BTS' future after military service: Will they soar to new heights?

A global sensation, BTS, has left an indelible mark on the music industry from 2018 to 2023, dominating charts and winning hearts worldwide. Now, as the seven members—Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, RM, and Suga—fulfil their mandatory military service, fans and industry insiders alike are left wondering: What lies ahead for BTS post-reunion in 2025?

BTS' docuseries, "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star", delves into the question that hangs in the air during their hiatus. Will the global superstars continue their meteoric rise once reunited, or is a different future on the horizon?

While fans anxiously contemplate the possibility of a disbandment, BTS member Suga offered reassurance in episode eight of their docuseries, stating, "We want to put on a great performance, and it's so fun when we meet ARMY. I think we can do 10 more years for just that reason alone." The sentiment echoed by Suga suggests that as long as the fans continue to support them, disbandment is more likely a 'No' than a 'Yes.'

BTS member J-Hope also shared his hopes, stating, "I always hope that BTS can stay as a team and be healthy no matter what awaits us," emphasising the importance of unity and well-being within the group.

While sustaining a 20-year career in the competitive world of K-pop is uncommon, the unprecedented success of BTS has continuously defied norms. With a mindset focused on unity and longevity, the group seems poised to set yet another milestone in the industry.

Jimin expressed his desire to continue the journey together, saying, "BTS exists, and I exist within BTS. So, I desperately want to continue our lives together for a long time." RM, the group's leader, highlighted the importance of mutual support among the members, stating, "I feel incredibly fortunate to have six other members with whom I can openly share my concerns and troubles."

Jungkook, the youngest member, concluded optimistically, "I hope there's a new future ahead of us," indicating that the group envisions a dynamic path beyond their current achievements.

For those eagerly awaiting BTS' return, the oldest member, Jin, is set to complete his military service in June 2024, followed by J-Hope in September, and then Suga. Reports suggest that Suga is already working on a solo single, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans.

