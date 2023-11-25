Jungkook's ‘3D’ Justin Timberlake remix tops US iTunes

Jungkook and Justin Timberlake's "3D" version includes an additional rap segment that is gaining popularity across various social media platforms. BIGHIT MUSIC has shared that the remix enhances the original song's 2000s vibe, adding a nostalgic charm that accentuates the track's vintage feel.

The American singer showcases his distinctive style throughout the song, incorporating numerous impromptu adlibs. Marked by a beautifully harmonised vocal performance, this version of "3D" has proven to be a hit amongst fans, gaining popularity despite some initial criticism.

A segment from the song has captured the attention of every fan, "Careful what you ask for...Jung and JT on the main now You can still find me in a drop top With the top down but I got so many lanes now. And when I put it into 6 and it clicks, All the tricks got you going insane now I'll reach through the screen, feel my touch, top up. While I'm watching you rain down Come with me, I'll just call up the plane now."

This is understandable, considering fans had speculated that Jungkook and Justin Timberlake might incorporate the terms "JT and JK" in the song due to the shared first initial in their names. However, Jungkook ultimately decided to use his own name, Jung.

With the triumph of Jungkook's "3D" (Justin Timberlake remix), the golden maknae of BTS has made history once again. The "Euphoria" singer now claims all top 10 spots on US iTunes with a collection of his digital hits and tracks from "Golden", such as "Seven" feat Latto, "3D" feat Jack Harlow, "Too Much" feat The Kid Laroi, Central Cee, "Standing Next To You", "Hate You", "Somebody", "Too Sad to Dance", "Shot Glass of Tears", and more.