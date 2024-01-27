Justin Timberlake drops ‘Selfish’ video, returns with first solo album since 2018

Justin Timberlake is set to make his highly anticipated return to the music industry with the release of his new album this year. Marking the arrival of his first major solo musical project since 2018, the "Selfish" music video debuted on January 25. This single acts as a special prelude to the upcoming launch of his album "Everything I Thought It Was" in March.

The new single from the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer is a mid-tempo romantic ballad. The accompanying video features the 42-year-old artiste fully embracing his role as a performer once more, showcasing his smooth dance moves in the climactic finale.

"Selfish", written by Timberlake himself in collaboration with Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen, was co-produced by Justin, Bell, and Cirkut. Directed by Bradley J Clader, the video for the lead single of the "Everything I Thought It Was" (EITIW) album features choreography by Marty Kudelka and Dana Wilson.

The "Selfish" video, despite heralding Justin's glamorous comeback, presents him in a down-to-earth manner. Wearing a simple white tee, the "SexyBack" singer reluctantly enters rehearsals. As he delves into romantic expressions with lyrics such as, "I want every bit of you / I guess I'm selfish," the musician also pays homage to his earlier releases with clever references scattered throughout the video.

"EITIW" will mark Timberlake's sixth solo album, succeeding his 2018 release "Man of the Woods". RCA is set to release the highly anticipated album on March 15. Alongside the album announcement, JT has garnered attention for his one-night-only music show at New York City's Irving Plaza. The concert, scheduled for January 31, offers free admission to its attendees.

Before "Selfish", Justin Timberlake collaborated with BTS' Jungkook for the latter's solo debut album track, "3D". Furthermore, he teamed up with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado for the 2023 single titled "Keep Going Up".