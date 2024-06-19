Justin Timberlake fails field sobriety tests, taken into custody

Justin Timberlake was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, NY, for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after he declined to take a breathalyser test and failed all standardised field sobriety tests.

The officer who stopped the American star was "so young" that he failed to recognise the "Friends with Benefits" actor. Timberlake was having dinner with friends at the American Hotel on Monday night, with police reportedly stationed outside the venue.

After Timberlake left the restaurant, officers pulled him over for a traffic violation. "His friends were urging the police, 'Let him go, let him go,'" an insider revealed to Page Six. "The Selfish" star performed a field sobriety test but refused to take the breathalyser. Authorities reported that the pop star "hit a roadblock with all the standardised field sobriety tests."

Officers could detect a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage" within arm's reach. Timberlake "couldn't divide his attention, had slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet," according to sources. The officer who pulled over Timberlake "was so young that he didn't even recognise" him. "He didn't know him or his name," the insider shared.

Another source reported Timberlake's worries about the incident affecting his career: "Justin muttered quietly, 'This is going to ruin the tour.' The officer responded, 'What tour?' Justin clarified, 'The world tour.'"

Timberlake, 43, was taken into custody shortly after midnight and faced charged for DWI, along with traffic violations for running a stop sign and improper lane usage.

Eddie Burke Jr, a well-known lawyer in the Hamptons, declined to offer specifics regarding the arrest. However, he confirmed, "He was a gentleman. He showed no entitlement whatsoever. Although he refused the tests, it is within his rights."

Following his arraignment, Timberlake was released on his own recognisance. While his New York license will be suspended, he also possesses a license from another state.

Tuesday morning, the pop star was observed leaving the police station, maintaining a low profile by sporting a black baseball cap and sunglasses. He donned a grey vintage T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

"The Social Network" star, who shares two sons with his wife Jessica Biel, has openly talked about his issues with heavy drinking. In a 2014 conversation with media icon Oprah Winfrey, he revealed that he once "downed an entire bottle of whiskey."

"I've dabbled in drugs and found myself in hot water. I just make sure there are no cameras around," Timberlake told Observer Music Monthly in 2006. He is currently on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour", with two upcoming concerts at the United Center in Chicago on Friday and Saturday.