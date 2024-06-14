"Bridgerton" has not only increased its viewership on Netflix but has also significantly contributed to the UK economy. According to Netflix, the franchise created by Shonda Rhimes, including Seasons 1-3 and the spinoff "Queen Charlotte", has generated more than £250 million for the economy since its premiere in December 2020, supporting nearly 5,000 local businesses.

To commemorate this achievement, Rhimes will ring the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange today. This announcement followed the release of the second part of the third, which delves into the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) on the streaming platform yesterday.

Rhimes stated in a formal announcement, "The 'Bridgerton' universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends, and influencing everything from baby names to weddings. The shows have also had a seismic impact on the UK economy, boosting it by a quarter of a billion pounds over the last five years and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses. The business of art and culture can therefore make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder."

"Bridgerton" has additionally increased tourism to its filming locations like Bath and Bristol, and has influenced a 51% rise in babies named Daphne, a 27% rise in Eloise, and a 26% rise in Colin since its debut.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of the London Stock Exchange informed, "The Exchange was given its formal structure at the start of the 1800s — the same period in which 'Bridgerton' is set — and now as then we continue to help companies raise the capital they need to grow and thrive. Our film and creative industries bring enormous benefits to the UK economy, creating jobs, driving innovation and building communities, and we are thrilled to celebrate the significant economic and cultural impact of their work."