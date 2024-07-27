Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:23 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:29 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Lawyer insists Justin Timberlake was sober at time of arrest

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:23 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 12:29 PM
Lawyer insists Justin Timberlake was sober at time of arrest
Photos: Collected

In June of this year, Justin Timberlake was detained in Sag. Harbour, New York, for a DWI incident. At a subsequent court session on Friday, July 26, Timberlake's legal representatives asserted that he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest. Following the hearing, his attorney spoke to the media.

Edward Burke Jr, attorney for the "SexyBack" singer, stated in court that Timberlake was "not intoxicated" when Sag Harbor police arrested him for DWI. Burke requested the case be dismissed, citing purported police errors during the arrest. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Judge Carl Irace of Sag Harbor Village accepted the motion for review. However, he urged that Timberlake must return for a hearing on August 2, pending any necessary amendments to the charges.

Timberlake was absent from the court session on Friday due to his commitments with the Forget Tomorrow Tour in Europe. However, he will need to participate in the next court hearing online.

In a statement to the reporters, Timberlake's attorney said, "He was not intoxicated. I'll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we are very confident that charge — that criminal charge — will be dismissed."

In a subsequent statement to CNN, he mentioned, "The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case."

He continued in the statement by adding, "Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today. But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed."

The Friday hearing was arranged several weeks following the arrest of the "I Can't Stop The Feeling" artiste, who faced a charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI) along with two citations for traffic violations, including running a red light and failing to stay within his lane. A police department spokesperson indicated that the arrest occurred because the singer allegedly did not stop at a properly placed stop sign and failed to maintain his designated lane.

Gojira become first metal band to perform at Olympics ceremony
Read more

Gojira makes heavy metal history at Olympics ceremony

According to the source, the singer and his wife, Jessica Biel, "have confidence in their legal team and are concentrating on their work and family instead." The source also noted that the couple has always supported each other's careers, with Biel attending every show of the former NSYNC member. "They have moved past the arrest," the source added.

Related topic:
Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake taken into custodyJustin Timberlake arrested
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jungkook's ‘3D’ Justin Timberlake remix tops US iTunes

8m ago
Britney Spears,TV movie,ups and downs,network,Lifetime,director,Leslie Libman,rise to fame,peak&valleys,reports,variety.com,Natasha Bassett,tar,biopic,explore,Britney's,relationships,Justin Timberlake,Jason Alexander,Kevin Federline

Britney Spears biopic coming to TV soon

7y ago

‘I know sometimes I’m hard to love’: Justin Timberlake thanks fans after DWI arrest

1m ago

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel to host Clinton Fundraiser

7y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘দোকানের শাটার ভেঙে খুব কাছ থেকে পায়ে গুলি করে পুলিশ’

'এখন আমি কী করব? রাস্তায় ভিক্ষা করব?'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

মেট্রোরেলের ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত স্টেশন ১ বছরেও চালু করা সম্ভব হবে না: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification