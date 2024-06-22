‘I know sometimes I’m hard to love’: Justin Timberlake thanks fans after DWI arrest

Singer Justin Timberlake expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans at Chicago's United Center last Friday night, during his first performance since being arrested and released for DWI (driving while intoxicated).

"It's been a tough week," Timberlake acknowledged, pausing as the crowd's cheers filled the arena. "I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."

Timberlake, 43, then sang "Selfish", the lead single from his latest album, "Everything I Thought It Was". Though he did not explicitly apologise or reference the incident, his words seemed to resonate with the audience.

Timberlake was arrested last Tuesday (June 18) in Sag Harbor on New York's Long Island. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released without bail after arraignment later that morning.

The police report detailed that a Sag Harbor officer noticed Timberlake's gray 2025 BMW weaving out of its lane and running a stop sign. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer observed Timberlake had "bloodshot and glassy" eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol, and appeared unsteady.

Timberlake admitted to the officer, "I had one martini and followed my friends home," but refused to take a breathalyser test despite being asked three times. He then failed several field sobriety tests, including walking in a straight line and standing on one leg.

Currently on his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour, Timberlake continues to support his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was", released last March.

Following his concerts at Chicago's United Center, Timberlake is scheduled to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden next week. The North American leg of his tour will run until July 9 in Kentucky, before heading to Europe from late July through September. The tour will conclude back in North America, with the final show set for December 20 in Kansas City.