Justin Timberlake reveals lyme disease battle amid successful tour

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been privately battling Lyme disease, a condition he described as "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

The pop star and actor made the announcement in a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on the end of his two-year "Forget Tomorrow" world tour. While celebrating the tour's success, Timberlake shared that he had been coping with the illness throughout the journey.

"I'm a pretty private person, but I wanted to shed some light on what's been going on behind the scenes," he wrote. "When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked. But it helped explain the nerve pain, fatigue, and sickness I felt onstage."

Timberlake revealed he faced a tough decision — cancel the tour or power through. Ultimately, he chose to continue, citing the joy of performing and the connection with fans as his motivation. "I'm so glad I kept going. This tour became proof of my mental tenacity, and I'll always treasure the moments I shared with all of you," he said.

He added that he had been reluctant to share his struggles, having been taught to "keep something like this to yourself," but decided to speak up to help raise awareness and support others affected by Lyme disease.

The singer also thanked his crew, band, and fans: "You've made my dreams come true." He closed the post with a touching message to his wife Jessica Biel and their children Silas and Phineas, calling their love his "heart and home."

Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" tour, which launched in April 2024 following the release of his album "Everything I Thought It Was", grossed over $73 million across 41 shows by late May, placing him in Billboard's Top 10 midyear touring artists.

Other celebrities who have publicly battled Lyme disease include Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, and Justin Bieber.