Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 1, 2025 11:39 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 11:44 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Justin Timberlake reveals lyme disease battle amid successful tour

Fri Aug 1, 2025 11:39 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 11:44 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 1, 2025 11:39 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 11:44 AM
Justin Timberlake reveals lyme disease battle amid successful tour
Photo: Collected

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been privately battling Lyme disease, a condition he described as "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

The pop star and actor made the announcement in a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on the end of his two-year "Forget Tomorrow" world tour. While celebrating the tour's success, Timberlake shared that he had been coping with the illness throughout the journey.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I'm a pretty private person, but I wanted to shed some light on what's been going on behind the scenes," he wrote. "When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked. But it helped explain the nerve pain, fatigue, and sickness I felt onstage."

Timberlake revealed he faced a tough decision — cancel the tour or power through. Ultimately, he chose to continue, citing the joy of performing and the connection with fans as his motivation. "I'm so glad I kept going. This tour became proof of my mental tenacity, and I'll always treasure the moments I shared with all of you," he said.

He added that he had been reluctant to share his struggles, having been taught to "keep something like this to yourself," but decided to speak up to help raise awareness and support others affected by Lyme disease.

The singer also thanked his crew, band, and fans: "You've made my dreams come true." He closed the post with a touching message to his wife Jessica Biel and their children Silas and Phineas, calling their love his "heart and home."

Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" tour, which launched in April 2024 following the release of his album "Everything I Thought It Was", grossed over $73 million across 41 shows by late May, placing him in Billboard's Top 10 midyear touring artists.

Shafi Mondol releases soulful new track ‘Arshinagar’
Read more

Shafi Mondol releases soulful new track ‘Arshinagar’

Other celebrities who have publicly battled Lyme disease include Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, and Justin Bieber.

Related topic:
Justin TimberlakebattlingLyme disease
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Justin Timberlake drops ‘Selfish’ video, returns with first solo album since 2018

Justin Timberlake drops ‘Selfish’ video, returns with first solo album since 2018

1y ago
Britney Spears,TV movie,ups and downs,network,Lifetime,director,Leslie Libman,rise to fame,peak&valleys,reports,variety.com,Natasha Bassett,tar,biopic,explore,Britney's,relationships,Justin Timberlake,Jason Alexander,Kevin Federline

Britney Spears biopic coming to TV soon

8y ago
Lawyer insists Justin Timberlake was sober at time of arrest

Lawyer insists Justin Timberlake was sober at time of arrest

1y ago

Ukraine's Jamala wins Eurovision

9y ago

Jungkook's ‘3D’ Justin Timberlake remix tops US iTunes

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সচেষ্ট থেকেছি আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই: নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে শুল্ক আলোচনা প্রসঙ্গে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের জাতীয় নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা ড. খলিলুর রহমান বলেছেন, ‘আমাদের তরফ থেকে চেয়েছি, আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই। সেই কারণে আমরা সব সময়...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পাল্টা শুল্ক কমে ২০ শতাংশ: বাংলাদেশের সন্তুষ্টির জায়গা কতটুকু?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে