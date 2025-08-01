Shafi Mondol releases soulful new track ‘Arshinagar’

Renowned for his spiritually enriched voice and mastery of devotional folk music, Shafi Mondol has returned with a new introspective original track titled "Arshinagar". The song, released yesterday via Gaanchill Folk's YouTube channel, delves into the depths of self-searching and spiritual yearning.

The lyrics were penned by Dr Tapan Bagchi, with composition by Habib Mostafa and music arrangement by Anu Mostafiz.

Reflecting on the song, Shafi Mondol said, "Our folk music is nurtured by thousands of years of heritage. I've sung many songs of spiritual masters, and this one by Dr Tapan Bagchi felt like a continuation of that tradition. Though he is young, Habib Mostafa's melodies deeply moved me. This song carries a thirstful query that I believe will leave listeners yearning for their inner truth."

Lyricist Dr Tapan Bagchi expressed his honour, "Having my lyrics voiced by Shafi Mondol — a true torchbearer of Baul music today — is beyond what I ever imagined. Habib's composition beautifully captures the essence of the Baul. I will feel truly fulfilled if the audience embraces this song."

Composer Habib Mostafa added, "As always, we hope Shafi Mondol's fans will accept this track with their hearts wide open."