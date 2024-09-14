Timberlake settles DUI case with plea agreement

Justin Timberlake has negotiated an agreement to resolve his drunk-driving case in the United States.

The singer, initially accused of driving under the influence, made a court appearance in New York, where he admitted to a reduced charge of driving while impaired, which is considered a non-criminal offense.

Timberlake has been instructed to pay a US $500 fine with an additional $260 surcharge, complete 25 hours of community service, and deliver a public safety statement outside the courthouse.

"Even a single drink can impair your ability to drive," the singer stated.

"This was an error on my part, but I hope anyone paying attention can take this as a lesson. I know I certainly have."

Video of Justin Timberlake Speaks Out About Drinking and Driving After DWI Plea

The 10-time Grammy recipient was detained on June 18 after running a stop sign and not maintaining the correct lane in the Hamptons, a well-known vacation spot for celebrities in New York.

When the authorities stopped him, Timberlake's eyes appeared "red and watery," and there was a "noticeable scent of alcohol on his breath," as detailed in the official report.

He declined to take a breath test and did not do well on the field sobriety assessments, according to law enforcement.

"I just had a single Martini and was following my friends home," Timberlake reportedly mentioned to the officer who pulled him over.

Speaking outside the courthouse on Friday, Timberlake's attorney stated that the singer had consumed a single drink over a two-hour period that evening.

"Several weeks ago, I spoke to you all and claimed that my client was not under the influence while driving. Following extensive deliberations and a detailed review, the DA's office has opted not to pursue that charge today."

Timberlake initially made a court appearance last month, virtually from Europe, where he was engaged in a tour.

During that session, he contested the driving while intoxicated charge, which in New York can result in penalties of up to one year in jail. His driver's license was suspended in the state, a routine measure following a DWI arrest.

Timberlake, who has previously spoken candidly about his challenges with heavy drinking, addressed the incident shortly after during a show in Chicago, telling the audience, "It's been a rough week."