TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 07:47 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Celebs flaunt their 'I voted' stickers on crucial Election Day 2024

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:27 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 07:47 PM
Celebs flaunt their 'I voted' stickers on crucial Election Day 2024
Photos: Collected

The much-anticipated Election Day 2024 has arrived, with Americans from all walks of life, including well-known celebrities, casting their votes. This year's decision is pivotal, as the nation chooses between Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and a few notable third-party contenders, all vying to become the 47th President of the United States.

Meanwhile, Hollywood's biggest names are taking to social media to proudly display their participation in Election Day 2024. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Mark Ruffalo, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Kumail Nanjiani, Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga, and Lupita Nyong'o have posted photos of their "I Voted" stickers on social media after voting, either in person or by mail.

Queen Latifah added her own creative touch to the voting spirit by flaunting a beaded collar with the word "Vote" emblazoned on it. She posted a video to Instagram stating, "That's how I want to look when I vote: fly." 

Comedian and Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll also shared his unique take on the election, playfully offering to open for Donald Trump if Vice President Kamala Harris — his chosen candidate — wins.

Disney’s ‘Moana’: An offensive portrayal of Polynesian culture and mythology
Read more

Disney’s ‘Moana’: An offensive portrayal of Polynesian culture and mythology

"I think a lot of people support Trump, not for his policies but because he's entertaining," Kroll commented on Instagram. "He's incredibly watchable, and I find myself drawn in too. But that's the point—hhe doesn't need the presidency to be on screen. Give him a late-night show, a podcast network, or even a live tour. I'd genuinely go see him; I'd even open for him. But he doesn't need to be the president."

Lady Gaga 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Mark Ruffalo

Chris Pratt

Related topic:
US Presidential Election 2024Donald Trumpkamala harris 2024United StatesJulia RobertsMark RuffaloMelissa McCarthyHalle BerryKumail NanjianiAnne HathawayLady GagaLupita Nyong’o
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Republicans seize control of US Senate: networks

13h ago
Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga cause mayhem in Gotham

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga cause mayhem in Gotham

7m ago

Jodie Foster focuses on directing after 50 years in spotlight

8y ago

American Heart Association identifies hit songs as potential lifesavers

11m ago

Global reaction to the US presidential election

11h ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে