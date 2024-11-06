Celebs flaunt their 'I voted' stickers on crucial Election Day 2024

The much-anticipated Election Day 2024 has arrived, with Americans from all walks of life, including well-known celebrities, casting their votes. This year's decision is pivotal, as the nation chooses between Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and a few notable third-party contenders, all vying to become the 47th President of the United States.

Meanwhile, Hollywood's biggest names are taking to social media to proudly display their participation in Election Day 2024.

Celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Mark Ruffalo, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Kumail Nanjiani, Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga, and Lupita Nyong'o have posted photos of their "I Voted" stickers on social media after voting, either in person or by mail.

Queen Latifah added her own creative touch to the voting spirit by flaunting a beaded collar with the word "Vote" emblazoned on it. She posted a video to Instagram stating, "That's how I want to look when I vote: fly."

Comedian and Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll also shared his unique take on the election, playfully offering to open for Donald Trump if Vice President Kamala Harris — his chosen candidate — wins.

"I think a lot of people support Trump, not for his policies but because he's entertaining," Kroll commented on Instagram. "He's incredibly watchable, and I find myself drawn in too. But that's the point—hhe doesn't need the presidency to be on screen. Give him a late-night show, a podcast network, or even a live tour. I'd genuinely go see him; I'd even open for him. But he doesn't need to be the president."

Lady Gaga

Mark Ruffalo

Chris Pratt