Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:48 PM

'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in development at Disney

Photos: Collected

Disney is officially developing a sequel to the iconic 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada", with Aline Brosh McKenna, the original screenwriter, in discussions to return, as per a recent report by Puck media outlet.

The sequel will revisit the world of high fashion and the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, portrayed by Meryl Streep. The original film, which also starred Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, was a resounding success, grossing USD 326.7 million worldwide. 

In this next instalment, Priestly will navigate her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing, reportedly clashing with Blunt's character, who has risen to a high-powered executive position in a luxury group with crucial advertising dollars that Priestly needs.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel inspired by her experiences working for Vogue editor Anna Wintour, "The Devil Wears Prada" became a cultural phenomenon, earning Streep a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. The film's costume designer, Patricia Field, also received an Oscar nomination.

Margot Robbie expects first child with husband Tom Ackerely
Margot Robbie expects first child with husband Tom Ackerely

Since the original release, fans have speculated about a sequel, often quoting the film's memorable lines and celebrating its lasting impact. The main cast recently reunited at the SAG Awards and reflected on the film's legacy during a Variety "Actors on Actors" interview, where Blunt expressed the joy of working on the film and its life-changing impact.

The sequel's announcement coincides with the stage musical adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada", featuring Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly, currently in previews before its October opening on London's West End. The musical boasts an original score by Elton John, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead.

The news of the sequel was first reported by Puck, with Oscar winner Wendy Finerman set to produce. Disney has yet to comment on the project.

‘Sisimpur’ wins international Telly Awards for incorporating sign language

‘Sisimpur’ wins international Telly Awards for incorporating sign language

1m ago
‘The Bear’ Season 3 becomes Hulu's top scripted TV premiere

‘The Bear’ Season 3 becomes Hulu's top scripted TV premiere

1w ago
