‘Shogun’ and ‘Hacks’ triumph at Emmys with major wins
Historical epic "Shogun" won the prestigious best drama award at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, and "Hacks" upset favourite "The Bear" to win best comedy as Hollywood celebrated the best of television.
"Shogun," a sweeping story about political machinations in 17th-century Japan, also won acting awards for Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.
"Hacks," about a 70-something comedian and a millennial writer, was the surprise winner of best comedy series, which awards pundits believed was close to a lock for the second season of restaurant tale "The Bear."
Netflix's "Baby Reindeer," a chilling story about a bartender stalked by a customer, was named best limited series.
"The Bear" won three of the four Emmy Awards for comedy acting, yielding only to Jean Smart who claimed her third trophy for her starring role as an ambitious stand-up comic on "Hacks."
Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won their second straight Emmys for comedy actor and supporting actor on "The Bear." White portrays Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a man trying to turn his family's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment.
"This show has changed my life and instilled a faith that change is possible," White said as he held his award on stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Moss-Bachrach earned his trophy for his role as Cousin Richie, a restaurant manager and father.
Both actors won the same awards at the last Emmys, which was held in January after Hollywood labour strikes disrupted the normal schedule.
In a surprise, Liza Colón-Zayas landed a third Emmy for "The Bear." She was named best supporting comedy actress for her role as chef Tina Marrero, winning in a field that included legends Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.
Smart received a standing ovation when she won her third Emmy as the septuagenarian comedian Deborah Vance on "Hacks."
"I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention," Smart joked on stage.
"Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene and Dan Levy shared hosting duties, the first father-and-son duo to emcee the awards.
"If things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short," Eugene Levy deadpanned, referring to the "Only Murders in the Building" star who was in the audience.
Dan Levy joked that the Emmys were known as "broadcast TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services."
Winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood's Television Academy.
The Emmy awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
The following is a list of winners in each category.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Shogun"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Hacks"
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"Baby Reindeer"
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
BEST DIRECTOR, COMEDY SERIES
Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
BEST WRITING, COMEDY SERIES
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
BEST DIRECTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun"
BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES
Will Smith, "Slow Horses"
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
BEST DIRECTING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"
BEST WRITING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAMME
"The Traitors"
BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
"Alex Edelman: Just for Us"
BEST TALK SERIES
"The Daily Show"
