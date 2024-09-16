‘Shogun’ and ‘Hacks’ triumph at Emmys with major wins

Historical epic "Shogun" won the prestigious best drama award at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, and "Hacks" upset favourite "The Bear" to win best comedy as Hollywood celebrated the best of television.

"Shogun," a sweeping story about political machinations in 17th-century Japan, also won acting awards for Japanese stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Photos: Reuters

"Hacks," about a 70-something comedian and a millennial writer, was the surprise winner of best comedy series, which awards pundits believed was close to a lock for the second season of restaurant tale "The Bear."

Netflix's "Baby Reindeer," a chilling story about a bartender stalked by a customer, was named best limited series.

Photos: Reuters

"The Bear" won three of the four Emmy Awards for comedy acting, yielding only to Jean Smart who claimed her third trophy for her starring role as an ambitious stand-up comic on "Hacks."

Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won their second straight Emmys for comedy actor and supporting actor on "The Bear." White portrays Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a man trying to turn his family's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment.

"This show has changed my life and instilled a faith that change is possible," White said as he held his award on stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Moss-Bachrach earned his trophy for his role as Cousin Richie, a restaurant manager and father.

Both actors won the same awards at the last Emmys, which was held in January after Hollywood labour strikes disrupted the normal schedule.

In a surprise, Liza Colón-Zayas landed a third Emmy for "The Bear." She was named best supporting comedy actress for her role as chef Tina Marrero, winning in a field that included legends Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

Smart received a standing ovation when she won her third Emmy as the septuagenarian comedian Deborah Vance on "Hacks."

"I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention," Smart joked on stage.

"Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene and Dan Levy shared hosting duties, the first father-and-son duo to emcee the awards.

"If things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short," Eugene Levy deadpanned, referring to the "Only Murders in the Building" star who was in the audience.

Dan Levy joked that the Emmys were known as "broadcast TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services."

Winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood's Television Academy.

Photos: Reuters

The Emmy awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The following is a list of winners in each category.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Shogun"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Hacks"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

"Baby Reindeer"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Photos: Reuters

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

BEST DIRECTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

BEST WRITING, COMEDY SERIES

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"

BEST DIRECTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun"

BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

Will Smith, "Slow Horses"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Photos: Reuters

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

BEST DIRECTING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

BEST WRITING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAMME

"The Traitors"

BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

"Alex Edelman: Just for Us"

BEST TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show"