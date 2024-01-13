2024 People’s Choice Awards: Who are the nominees?
The 2024 People's Choice Awards promises a star-studded affair as it unveils nominations in 45 categories spanning movies, television, music, and pop culture. Amongst the notable contenders are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both nominated for their respective contributions to the entertainment world.
Kelce is in the running for "Athlete of the Year", while Swift dominates with nominations in five categories, including "Female Artist of the Year," "Pop Artist of the Year," "Concert Tour of the Year," "Movie of the Year," and "Social Celebrity of the Year".
This year's nominations underscore the significant influence of women in pop culture, with seven out of eight nominees for "Pop Artist of the Year" being women, and a similar trend in the "Social Celebrity of the Year" category. The awards also introduced new categories, such as "Male Country Artist," "Female Country Artist," "Male Latin Artist," "Female Latin Artist," and "Concert Tour."
The host for the event will be actor and author Simu Liu, who is also a nominee in the "Movie Performance of the Year" category for his role in the blockbuster "Barbie". Liu previously hosted the Juno Awards in 2022 and 2023 in Canada.
Voting for the 2024 People's Choice Awards is open from January 11 to January 19, with Turbo Tuesday. The eligibility window for all categories is the 2023 calendar year.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to air live on Sunday, February 18, at 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT on NBC, Peacock, and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The red-carpet pre-show, "Live From E!: People's Choice Awards," will kick off the night at 6:00pm ET/ 3:00pm PT on E!.
As anticipation builds for the People's Choice Awards, fans can expect a dazzling celebration of the entertainment industry's finest talents across various genres.
Male artiste of the year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Female artiste of the year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male country artiste of the year
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Female country artiste of the year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
Male Latin artiste of the year
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
Female Latin artiste of the year
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
Pop artiste of the year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Hip-hop artiste of the year
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
R&B artiste of the year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
New artiste of the year
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
Group/duo of the year
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Song of the year
Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"
Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Gunna, "Fukumean"
Tate McRae, "greedy"
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"
Album of the year
Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
Drake, For All the Dogs
Luke Combs, Gettin' Old
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Collaboration song of the year
Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"
Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Drake Feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"
Zach Bryan feat. Kasey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"
Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"
Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"
Concert tour of the year
Ed Sheeran, +–=÷x Tour
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Harry Styles, Love on Tour
Luke Combs, World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time World Tour
P!nk, Summer Carnival Tour
Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Movie of the year
"Barbie"
"Fast X"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"
"Oppenheimer"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Taylor Swift | "The Eras Tour Film"
"The Little Mermaid"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
Action movie of the year
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
"Fast X"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"
"John Wick: Chapter 4"
"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
"The Marvels"
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"
Comedy movie of the year
"80 for Brady"
"Anyone but You"
"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret"
"Asteroid City"
"Barbie"
"Cocaine Bear"
"No Hard Feelings"
"Wonka"
Drama movie of the year
"Creed III"
"Five Nights at Freddy's"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Leave the World Behind"
"M3GAN"
"Oppenheimer"
"Scream VI"
"The Color Purple"
Male movie star of the year
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"
Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"
Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"
Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
Female movie star of the year
Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"
Halle Bailey, "The Little Mermaid"
Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"
Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"
Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Action movie star of the year
Brie Larson, "The Marvels"
Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"
Gal Gadot, "Heart of Stone"
Jason Momoa, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"
Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"
Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"
Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"
Comedy movie star of the year
Adam Sandler, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"
Glen Powell, "Anyone but You"
Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Scarlett Johansson, "Asteroid City"
Sydney Sweeney, "Anyone but You"
Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"
Drama movie star of the year
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"
Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"
Jacob Elordi, "Priscilla"
Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"
Movie performance of the year
America Ferrera, "Barbie"
Charles Melton, "May December"
Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"
Melissa McCarthy, "The Little Mermaid"
Natalie Portman, "May December"
Simu Liu, "Barbie"
Viola Davis, "Air"
TV Show of the year
"Grey's Anatomy"
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Saturday Night Live"
"Ted Lasso"
"The Bear"
"The Last of Us
"Vanderpump Rules"
Comedy show of the year
"Abbott Elementary"
"And Just Like That…"
"Never Have I Ever"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Saturday Night Live"
"Ted Lasso"
"The Bear"
"Young Sheldon"
Drama show of the year
"Chicago Fire"
"Ginny & Georgia"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
"Outer Banks"
"Succession"
"The Last of Us"
"The Morning Show"
Sci-fi/fantasy show of the year
"Ahsoka"
"American Horror Story: Delicate"
"Black Mirror"
"Ghosts"
"Loki"
"Secret Invasion"
"The Mandalorian"
"The Witcher"
Reality show of the year
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
Competition show of the year
America's Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
The Voice
Binge-Worthy show of the year
"Beef"
"Citadel"
"Jury Duty"
"Love Is Blind"
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"
"The Crown"
"The Night Agent"
"The Summer I Turned Pretty"
Male TV star of the year
Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Samuel L Jackson, "Secret Invasion"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"
Female TV star of the year
Ali Wong, "Beef"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Rosario Dawson, "Ahsoka"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Comedy TV star of the year
Ali Wong, "Beef"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Drama TV star of the year
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"
Ice-T, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
TV performance of the year
Adjoa Andoh, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Billie Eilish, "Swarm"
Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
Steven Yeun, "Beef"
Storm Reid, "The Last of Us"
Reality TV star of the year
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Competition contestant of the year
Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That's My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
Daytime talk show of the year
"Good Morning America"
"LIVE with Kelly and Mark"
"Sherri"
"The Drew Barrymore Show"
"The Jennifer Hudson Show"
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
"The View"
"Today"
Nighttime talk show of the year
"Hart to Heart"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"Late Night with Seth Meyers"
"The Daily Show"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"
Host of the year
Gordon Ramsay, "Hell's Kitchen"
Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam"
Nick Cannon, "The Masked Singer"
Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef"
RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag"
Ryan Seacrest, "American Idol"
Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"
Terry Crews, "America's Got Talent"
Social celebrity of the year
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Comedy act of the year
John Mulaney, Baby J
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Marlon Wayans, God Loves Me
Wanda Sykes, I'm an Entertainer
Trevor Noah, Off the Record
Kevin Hart, Reality Check
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love
Athlete of the year
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
