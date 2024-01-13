2024 People’s Choice Awards: Who are the nominees?

The 2024 People's Choice Awards promises a star-studded affair as it unveils nominations in 45 categories spanning movies, television, music, and pop culture. Amongst the notable contenders are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both nominated for their respective contributions to the entertainment world.

Kelce is in the running for "Athlete of the Year", while Swift dominates with nominations in five categories, including "Female Artist of the Year," "Pop Artist of the Year," "Concert Tour of the Year," "Movie of the Year," and "Social Celebrity of the Year".

This year's nominations underscore the significant influence of women in pop culture, with seven out of eight nominees for "Pop Artist of the Year" being women, and a similar trend in the "Social Celebrity of the Year" category. The awards also introduced new categories, such as "Male Country Artist," "Female Country Artist," "Male Latin Artist," "Female Latin Artist," and "Concert Tour."

The host for the event will be actor and author Simu Liu, who is also a nominee in the "Movie Performance of the Year" category for his role in the blockbuster "Barbie". Liu previously hosted the Juno Awards in 2022 and 2023 in Canada.

Voting for the 2024 People's Choice Awards is open from January 11 to January 19, with Turbo Tuesday. The eligibility window for all categories is the 2023 calendar year.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to air live on Sunday, February 18, at 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT on NBC, Peacock, and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The red-carpet pre-show, "Live From E!: People's Choice Awards," will kick off the night at 6:00pm ET/ 3:00pm PT on E!.

As anticipation builds for the People's Choice Awards, fans can expect a dazzling celebration of the entertainment industry's finest talents across various genres.

Male artiste of the year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female artiste of the year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male country artiste of the year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female country artiste of the year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain



Male Latin artiste of the year

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Female Latin artiste of the year

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Pop artiste of the year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Hip-hop artiste of the year

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B artiste of the year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét



New artiste of the year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Group/duo of the year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Song of the year

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Gunna, "Fukumean"

Tate McRae, "greedy"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"



Album of the year

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Drake, For All the Dogs

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2



Collaboration song of the year

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"

Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Drake Feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"

Zach Bryan feat. Kasey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"

Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"

Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"

Concert tour of the year

Ed Sheeran, +–=÷x Tour

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Harry Styles, Love on Tour

Luke Combs, World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time World Tour

P!nk, Summer Carnival Tour

Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour



Movie of the year

"Barbie"

"Fast X"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Taylor Swift | "The Eras Tour Film"

"The Little Mermaid"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"



Action movie of the year

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

"Fast X"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

"The Marvels"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

Comedy movie of the year

"80 for Brady"

"Anyone but You"

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret"

"Asteroid City"

"Barbie"

"Cocaine Bear"

"No Hard Feelings"

"Wonka"



Drama movie of the year

"Creed III"

"Five Nights at Freddy's"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Leave the World Behind"

"M3GAN"

"Oppenheimer"

"Scream VI"

"The Color Purple"



Male movie star of the year

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"

Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

Female movie star of the year

Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"

Halle Bailey, "The Little Mermaid"

Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"



Action movie star of the year

Brie Larson, "The Marvels"

Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3"

Gal Gadot, "Heart of Stone"

Jason Momoa, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Comedy movie star of the year

Adam Sandler, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"

Glen Powell, "Anyone but You"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Scarlett Johansson, "Asteroid City"

Sydney Sweeney, "Anyone but You"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Drama movie star of the year

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"

Jacob Elordi, "Priscilla"

Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"

Movie performance of the year

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Charles Melton, "May December"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"

Melissa McCarthy, "The Little Mermaid"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Simu Liu, "Barbie"

Viola Davis, "Air"

TV Show of the year

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Bear"

"The Last of Us

"Vanderpump Rules"

Comedy show of the year

"Abbott Elementary"

"And Just Like That…"

"Never Have I Ever"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Bear"

"Young Sheldon"

Drama show of the year

"Chicago Fire"

"Ginny & Georgia"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Outer Banks"

"Succession"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"



Sci-fi/fantasy show of the year

"Ahsoka"

"American Horror Story: Delicate"

"Black Mirror"

"Ghosts"

"Loki"

"Secret Invasion"

"The Mandalorian"

"The Witcher"



Reality show of the year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules



Competition show of the year

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

Binge-Worthy show of the year

"Beef"

"Citadel"

"Jury Duty"

"Love Is Blind"

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

"The Crown"

"The Night Agent"

"The Summer I Turned Pretty"



Male TV star of the year

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Samuel L Jackson, "Secret Invasion"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"



Female TV star of the year

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Rosario Dawson, "Ahsoka"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Comedy TV star of the year

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Drama TV star of the year

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Ice-T, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"



TV performance of the year

Adjoa Andoh, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Billie Eilish, "Swarm"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Storm Reid, "The Last of Us"



Reality TV star of the year

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Competition contestant of the year

Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That's My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars



Daytime talk show of the year

"Good Morning America"

"LIVE with Kelly and Mark"

"Sherri"

"The Drew Barrymore Show"

"The Jennifer Hudson Show"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The View"

"Today"



Nighttime talk show of the year

"Hart to Heart"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Daily Show"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"

Host of the year

Gordon Ramsay, "Hell's Kitchen"

Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam"

Nick Cannon, "The Masked Singer"

Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef"

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag"

Ryan Seacrest, "American Idol"

Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"

Terry Crews, "America's Got Talent"

Social celebrity of the year

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Comedy act of the year

John Mulaney, Baby J

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Marlon Wayans, God Loves Me

Wanda Sykes, I'm an Entertainer

Trevor Noah, Off the Record

Kevin Hart, Reality Check

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love



Athlete of the year

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce