'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri to make directorial debut in season 3

Preparations for Season 3 of "The Bear" are in full swing as the acclaimed Hulu series gears up to resume production this summer. With Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) team confronting fresh obstacles while managing a new restaurant, there's an exciting development as one of the essential members steps behind the camera for the first time: Ayo Edebiri.

According to a feature in Vogue, it's confirmed that the Emmy winner will mark her directorial debut with an episode in the upcoming season, a move partly inspired by series creator Christopher Storer's encouragement.

Edebiri shared that her decision to venture into directing traces back to her initial encounter with Storer. "The first time I met Chris, I was 21, and he was like, 'You're a director.' I was like, 'Mind your business, bro,'" she recounted to Vogue. However, during the last season, he urged her to visit the set, simply saying, 'Come to set, just come to set, see what happens.' Being on set daily allowed her to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the intricacies of producing a show like The Bear. "And I was like, Oh, okay. Yeah. I think I want to do this," she remarked.

"The Bear" catapulted Edebiri to superstardom, leading to her historic Primetime Emmy win earlier this year. She also starred in comedy films like "Bottoms" and "Theater Camp", and voiced April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem". Hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in February was another highlight. Now, directing for "The Bear" adds another achievement to her impressive career.

Little has been revealed about "The Bear" Season 3, but it's set to tackle financial challenges in a post-pandemic world as Carmy dedicates himself fully to the business. The previous seasons saw the chefs endure hardships after inheriting the restaurant from Carmy's late brother, Michael. Season 3 could be a critical turning point for the team. Additionally, set photos hint at a funeral, possibly for Marcus's mother, whose health declined last season. The premiere of the season in June will confirm the plot.