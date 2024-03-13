Neve Campbell rejoins 'Scream 7' cast

Neve Campbell, the iconic star of the "Scream" franchise, has confirmed her return for the upcoming seventh instalment of the series, titled "Scream 7". The announcement marks a notable turnaround after Campbell sat out "Scream 6" due to a salary dispute.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Campbell expressed her excitement, stating, "Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" She conveyed her enduring appreciation for the franchise and her thrill at being asked, in a respectful manner, to reprise her role as Sidney.

Equally noteworthy is the appointment of Kevin Williamson, the creator and writer of the original "Scream" film, as the director for "Scream 7". Williamson, known for his integral role in shaping the franchise's narrative, expressed gratitude and excitement at the prospect of directing the seventh instalment alongside Campbell and the "Scream" family.

Moreover, Guy Busick, co-writer of the fifth and sixth "Scream" films, is set to take over the screenwriting duties for the upcoming movie. James Vanderbilt, Busick's co-writer for the previous two instalments, will continue to serve as a producer, along with William Sherak and Paul Neinstein.

Campbell's return comes following the exits of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega from the project. Barrera was reportedly fired due to controversial social media posts about Israel, while Ortega departed due to scheduling conflicts with her commitment to Netflix's "Wednesday".

Notably, Campbell's decision to return follows a publicised salary dispute ahead of "Scream 6". Creator Kevin Williamson had previously advocated for fair compensation for Campbell, emphasising her invaluable contribution to the franchise.

In light of Campbell's announcement, anticipation for "Scream 7" is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of Sidney Prescott to the silver screen.

