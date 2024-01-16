‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ share spotlight with six Emmys each

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners

Television's highly anticipated night, the 75th annual Primetime Emmys, has finally arrived. Following their success at the recently concluded Golden Globes, "Succession", "The Bear", and "Beef" continued their winning streak at the Emmy Awards. The ceremony, initially postponed until January, was impacted by the actors and writers' strike from the previous year.

"Succession", "The White Lotus", "The Last of Us", "Ted Lasso", "The Bear", and "Beef" were among the most nominated shows this year. The event unfolded at the Peacock Theater at LA Live.

Explore the list of winners below.

Best Drama Series

"Succession"

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge "The White Lotus"

Best Comedy Series

"The Bear"

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Best Limited or Anthology Series

"Beef"

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Ali Wong, "Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

"The Bear"

Best Writing for a Drama Series

"Succession"

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

"Beef"

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Mark Mylod, "Succession"

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

Best Talk Series

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)'

Outstanding Competition Programme

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

Best Animated Programme

"The Simpsons"

Best Structured Reality Programme

"Queer Eye"

Best Unstructured Reality Program

"Welcome to Wrexham"

Best Television Movie

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Best Game Show

"Jeopardy!"

Best Scripted Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

Best Variety Special (Live)

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"

Best Variety Special (Prerecorded)

"Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love"

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Programme

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Best Host for a Game Show

Keke Palmer, "Password"

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso"

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman, "The Last of Us"

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light, "Poker Face"

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid, "The Last of Us"

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

"The 1619 Project"

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

"Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy"

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

"The Territory"

Best Narrator

Barack Obama, "Working: What We Do All Day"