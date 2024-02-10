‘The Bear’ season 3 to premiere in June

FX Chairman John Landgraf has officially announced that "The Bear" season three is scheduled to premiere in June. The news came during the network's presentation at the Television Critics Association's winter 2023 press tour. While Landgraf provided limited details about the upcoming season, he hinted at its continued success and revealed insights into the release strategy.

"The Bear" has emerged as a major success for FX, garnering significant viewership and critical acclaim. Season one achieved remarkable success at the Emmy Awards, securing 10 trophies, including Best Comedy Series and acting accolades for Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri. Season two has also started accumulating awards, with recognition at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

In a recent interview with Variety, Jeremy Allen White discussed his preparations for season three, indicating that he has yet to read any scripts but is gearing up for his role. He revealed plans to collaborate with chefs to develop a menu for the restaurant featured in the upcoming season, highlighting the return to a kitchen-focused atmosphere reminiscent of season one.

With anticipation building for "The Bear" season three, fans eagerly await the continuation of the beloved series and the new culinary adventures it promises to deliver.