Selma Blair sparks controversy with anti-Islam remarks on Israel-Hamas conflict

Selma Blair has faced criticism after an anti-Islam comment was shared on her Instagram account in relation to a video discussing the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a video posted on Instagram on February 2, a user profile named Abraham Hamra seemed to be defending the Jewish community following the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7.

A comment that has since been removed from the video, allegedly attributed to Selma Blair, expressed: "Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist-supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate."

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Blair's representative for comment regarding the situation. Meanwhile, many individuals took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the "Cruel Intentions" famed actress following her comment on the Instagram video.

One person commented, "It's quite something that Selma Blair can be such openly vile and bigoted and basically call for the death of an entire population with impunity but Melissa Barrera cannot share a link to donate to Palestinian refugees without her agency almost dropping her."

A second person added, "Selma Blair can be so openly racist, vile, and genocidal, walk away freely, and still keep getting hired, on the other hand, Melissa Barrera will be dropped out by her agency and get prosecuted because oh well, she shared a link to donate to Palestinian refugees!"

References to Melissa Barrera pertain to her removal from the cast of "Scream VII" in November 2023 after she shared a series of social media posts during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

At the time, Barrera conveyed her thoughts on her Instagram Story, stating, "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity, no water... People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."

Additionally, Susan Sarandon was let go by United Talent Agency last year following remarks she made during a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on November 17.