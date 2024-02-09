HBO announces ‘Game of Thrones’ Aegon’s conquest spinoff

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Exciting news emerges from HBO as the network teams up with prolific writer Mattson Tomlin for a new venture set in the beloved "Game of Thrones" universe. Tomlin, known for his work on projects like "The Batman Part II" and the Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation "BRZRKR," is set to spearhead the development of a spinoff titled "Aegon's Conquest."

Set as a direct prequel to the acclaimed series "House of the Dragon," "Aegon's Conquest" dives into the gripping tale of the Targaryen dynasty's ruthless conquest of Westeros. The narrative focuses on Aegon Targaryen, alongside his sister wives Rhaenys and Visenya, as they embark on a perilous journey to unify the Seven Kingdoms with the might of their dragons. Aegon's swift and bloody campaign sees him conquering six of the realms within a mere two years, with only Dorne proving to be a formidable adversary.

Described as a return to the essence of George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy world, "Aegon's Conquest" aims to capture the raw intensity and intricate storytelling that captivated audiences in the original series. While details about the project remain sparse, the prospect of revisiting the rich tapestry of the "Thrones" universe has garnered considerable excitement among fans.

In the wake of "Game of Thrones'" conclusion in 2019, HBO has been exploring various prequel ideas, with some projects gaining traction while others fade into obscurity. Notably, "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" have been greenlit, showcasing the network's commitment to expanding the franchise.

As the anticipation for "Aegon's Conquest" continues to build, Tomlin's diverse portfolio and creative prowess position him as a fitting choice to lead this ambitious endeavour. With his track record spanning across genres, including his involvement in the critically acclaimed Netflix thriller "Project Power," Tomlin brings a wealth of talent and experience to the table.

Represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Goodman Genow, Tomlin's collaboration with HBO marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the "Game of Thrones" universe. As development progresses, fans eagerly await further updates on this highly anticipated spinoff.

 

