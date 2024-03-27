Jeremy Allen White in talks to portray Bruce Springsteen in A24's biopic

Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Allen White is reportedly in negotiations to take on the iconic role of Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biographical film produced by A24.

The project, titled "Deliver Me From Nowhere", aims to chronicle the creation of Springsteen's seminal 1982 album, "Nebraska", based on Warren Zanes' acclaimed 2023 book of the same name.

Under the direction of Scott Cooper, known for his work on acclaimed films like "Crazy Heart" (2009) and "Black Mass" (2015), the biopic is set to delve into the behind-the-scenes narrative of Springsteen's journey during the album's production.

Should negotiations solidify, White will step into the shoes of the legendary rock musician, whose enduring legacy as "The Boss" continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his soul-stirring music and electrifying live performances.

"Nebraska", Springsteen's sixth studio album, preceded the blockbuster success of "Born in the USA" (1984) and is celebrated for its raw, blue-collar storytelling, with Springsteen recording all instrumentals himself. The album's significance was underscored by its inclusion in Rolling Stone's prestigious list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

The biopic's production is further bolstered by the involvement of industry heavyweights such as former Netflix film head Scott Stuber, alongside producers Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of Gotham Group.

With music biopics continuing to resonate strongly with audiences, the adaptation of "Deliver Me From Nowhere" promises to offer a compelling glimpse into the life and creative process of one of music's most enduring figures.

As negotiations progress and anticipation builds, the film's potential to capture the essence of Springsteen's artistry and influence remains a subject of keen interest for fans and cinephiles alike.